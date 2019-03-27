Summons for Publication – Spencer

Sara Spencer

P.O. Box 2151

Hamilton MT 59840

Petitioner Pro Se

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In re the Marriage of Sara Spencer, Petitioner,

and

Dalton Spencer, Respondent

Cause No.: DR-18-184

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

You, the Respondent, are hereby summoned to answer the Petition in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your written answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Petitioner within twenty-one days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This action is brought to obtain a dissolution of marriage and to establish a permanent parenting plan for the minor child(ren) of the marriage.

Title to and interest in the following real property will be involved in this action: N/A.

Dated this 22nd day of March, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of the District Court

By: Jaime Anderson, Deputy Clerk

BS 3-27, 4-3, 4-10-19. MNAXLP.