Summons for Publication – Spencer

Sara Spencer
P.O. Box 2151
Hamilton MT 59840
Petitioner Pro Se
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In re the Marriage of Sara Spencer, Petitioner,
and
Dalton Spencer, Respondent
Cause No.: DR-18-184
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
You, the Respondent, are hereby summoned to answer the Petition in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your written answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Petitioner within twenty-one days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This action is brought to obtain a dissolution of marriage and to establish a permanent parenting plan for the minor child(ren) of the marriage.
Title to and interest in the following real property will be involved in this action: N/A.
Dated this 22nd day of March, 2019.
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of the District Court
By: Jaime Anderson, Deputy Clerk
