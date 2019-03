NOTICE

Notice is hereby given by Mountain View Mini Storage, 995 Highway 93 North, Victor, MT to Jarrod Schmit of 528 Sweathouse Road, Victor, MT, that, unless your balance due of $360.00 is paid by March 26, 2019, the contents of the storage unit you leased will be removed and sold by Bucks Auction Service, 610 North First, Hamilton, MT.

BS 3-20, 3-27-19. MNAXLP