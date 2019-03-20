Stevi cheer team takes honors

On Friday March 15th, Stevensville High School Cheer Team competed at CheerFest in Lewistown MT, where they took home two first place trophies. They won a first place in the competition routine for Class A small division, as well as first place for their stunt routine against all 20 other groups. This year’s competition winners were Tommy Moody, Jamyn Beller, Kenzie Jones, Erica Lykins, Kaylee Berning, Juliette Thamm, Alivia Barry, Izzy Pape, and Annika McLean. They were coached by Lacy Janes and accompanied by her daughter Brylee Janes. “Thank you to everyone who supported us in this, we couldn’t have done it without the help of all of you!” said Coach Janes.

Share this: