Annual School Election Petitions

of Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana for the Election of three (3) trustees to be elected for a three (3) year term for the Stevensville Elementary/High school district. The petitions can be picked up at 300 Park Street, Stevensville, MT at the Superintendent Office or the Business Office. Deadline for petitions is March 28, 2019 by 4:30 p.m.

Sincerely,

William F. Schiele

Business Manager/Clerk

BS 3-20-19. MNAXLP