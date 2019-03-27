Bitterroot Star

Public Hearing on County Budget Amendments

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUDGET AMENDMENTS FY 2019 – RAVALLI COUNTY

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the Ravalli County Administrative Center in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, (3rd Floor), Hamilton, Montana.  The purpose of this public hearing is to review and make decision by resolution on certain budget amendments for Fiscal Year 2019.

For further information, please contact the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500; or email the Commissioners at commissioners@rc.mt.gov  

Glenda Wiles

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

