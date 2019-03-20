Notice to Creditors – Arnott

Kenneth Bransby

Bransby Law Firm, P.C.

515 Main Street

Stevensville, Montana 59870

Phone: (406) 777-1000

bransbylaw@gmail.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: BONNIE LEE ARNOTT, Decedent

Cause No.: DP-19-22

Dept. No.: 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred .

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Shane Arnott, c/o Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court .

DATED this 13th day of March, 2019.

/s/ SHANE ARNOTT

STATE OF MONTANA

:ss

COUNTY OF RAVALLI

SIGNED AND SWORN (OR AFFIRMED) to before me on March 13, 2019, by Shane Arnott.

/s/ Lisa Radcliffe Wallace

LISA RADCLIFFE WALLACE

NOTARY PUBLIC for the

State of Montana

Residing at Florence. MT

My Commission Expires

April 09, 2022.

BS 3-20, 3-27, 4-3-19. MNAXLP