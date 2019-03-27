Notice of Destruction of Special Ed Records

NOTICE

DESTRUCTION OF

SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS

Bitterroot Valley Education Cooperative member school districts; Darby, Florence-Carlton, Lone Rock, Stevensville, and Victor will soon destroy confidential special education records of former students who graduated over seven years ago. Speech-Language Therapists will destroy Speech and Language records of students who were discharged from services over seven years ago. Parents or former students at least 18 years of age may contact the appropriate school district central office within sixty days of this notice if they wish to review the files or obtain copies. Persons having questions about this process or their rights under this section may contact the Bitterroot Valley Education Cooperative at 777-2494 ext. 112 for assistance.

