Hearing on Name Change – Mathews

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Kenneth Glenn Mathews, Kenneth GlennMathews, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-19-85/3
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Kenneth Glenn Mathews to Kenneth Glenn Junker. The hearing will be on April 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated: March 6, 2019.
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
By: Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk of Court.
BS 3-20, 3-27, 4-3, 4-10-19. MNAXLP
