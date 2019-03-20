Hearing on Name Change – Mathews

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Kenneth Glenn Mathews, Kenneth GlennMathews, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-85/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Kenneth Glenn Mathews to Kenneth Glenn Junker. The hearing will be on April 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: March 6, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk of Court.

