Hearing on Name Change – Chongsim Khang

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Chongsim Khang; Chongsim Khang, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-19-101/3
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Chongsim Khang to Jamie Chongsim Boyett.
The hearing will be on 4/25/2019 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated: March 15, 2019.
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
By: Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk of Court
