Hearing on Name Change – Chongsim Khang

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Chongsim Khang; Chongsim Khang, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-101/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Chongsim Khang to Jamie Chongsim Boyett.

The hearing will be on 4/25/2019 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: March 15, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 3-27, 4-3, 4-10, 4-17-19. MNAXLP