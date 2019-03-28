Fundraiser scheduled for family of Trooper Palmer

A community fundraiser for the family of Trooper Wade Palmer will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11 am to 3 pm in the Super 1 Foods parking lot.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was shot multiple times recently in Evaro and remains in critical condition in a Salt Lake City hospital. Trooper Palmer and his family live in Stevensville The community fundraiser is being coordinated by Stevensville Family Medicine to directly benefit Trooper Palmer and his family.

There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, sides and drinks for $5 a plate, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Participants are encouraged to “Back the Blue, Wear the Green” at the event.

Community Medical Center and Super 1 Foods are donating the food and a professional grill chef so that 100 percent of donations will go directly to the family.

If you would like to donate a gift basket or gift certificates, contact Jill at CPG Stevensville Family Practice at 777-2775.