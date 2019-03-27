Board of Health Hearing on Foley appeal

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Meeting to receive citizen comment on an appeal requested by William Peddie on behalf of John Foley, for the Property known as 521 Foley Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840, Parcel # 656500. The request is to appeal the decision of the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department to deny the issuance of a replacement septic system for the Property. Tract B of CS# 727333-CT.

Information describing the appeal will be available for inspection on April 3, 2019, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department, in the Administrative Center Building at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840. The public meeting will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center Building. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments may be emailed to rceh@rc.mt.gov. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on said Appeal.

BS 3-27, 4-3-19. MNAXLP