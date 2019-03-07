Sheriff’s Office releases information on preparing for floods

March 7, 2019

RAVALLI COUNTY FLOOD PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION

The recent winter storm and valley snow accumulations have resulted in the potential for flooding in areas of the Bitterroot Valley as winter gives way to spring and higher temperatures. Current forecasts for the area indicate below normal temperatures to continue at least through the middle of March. As the snow accumulations begin to melt, it is anticipated that minor flooding may occur at locations throughout the valley, including areas adjacent to and downstream from irrigation ditches and canals, fishing access locations, culverts, bridges, small creeks and streams, and areas in which debris and/or ice has built up.

Emergency services in Ravalli County are encouraging residents and property owners to be aware of the situation and potential for flooding in our communities. People who have experienced flooding problems in the past should prepare now by assessing their own risks and taking appropriate actions to mitigate any effects of the high water. Sandbags can be placed at appropriate areas around your properties or residences as a mitigation effort.

Sand and sandbags will be available to Ravalli County residents at the following locations:

Corvallis Fire, Station #2 at mile marker 9 on Eastside Highway, southeast corner of the station building

Three Mile Fire, Station #1, 1064 Three Mile Crk Road, northwest corner of the parking lot

Victor Fire, new station building at 2383 Meridian Rd in Victor

Stevensville Fire, Westside Station at the Stevensville Wye behind Subway

Sandbags should only be placed to protect structures and must not be used to divert water onto other properties.

Do not place sandbags, boards or other obstructions or diversions in irrigation ditches or canals. Stay clear of these areas and do not park vehicles near the ditches or on access roads.

If you have questions regarding wells or septic tanks, you may contact the Environmental Health Department at 406-375-6565.

It is very important at this time to keep the following safety messages in mind:

Do not approach areas of high water and flooding, including fishing accesses, area streams, ditches, and the Bitterroot River.

Ensure the safety of your children and animals by keeping them away from hazardous areas.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Observe any road closures or detours- they are in place for your safety.

Roadway hazards or flooding may be reported to the Ravalli County Road Department at

363-2733 or the Ravalli County 911 Center at 363-3033.

Dial 911 for life threatening emergencies.