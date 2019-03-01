Sheriff’s Office issues warning on new phone scam

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton warned residents of a new phone scam being reported Friday, March 1st. The caller will identify himself as a Lieutenant or Deputy with the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office and state the Sheriff’s Office has a “Juror Warrant” for the person’s arrest. The caller will demand credit card information to pay a fine over the phone before the person is arrested. Sheriff Holton said this is absolutely a scam. The RCSO will never call and ask for credit card information for fine payment, as all fines are paid to the originating court. The RCSO will also never call a person and advise them of an arrest warrant. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to never provide credit card information to a phone solicitor and to call the RCSO at 406-363-3033 to confirm any information they might receive from a phone solicitor. Sheriff Holton thanked Clerk of District Court Paige Trautwein for quickly reporting the information the Sheriff’s Office and helping get the information out quickly.

Share this: