By Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

Have you ever changed your mind because someone argued with you? Me neither.

However, despite all the snow it’s time to think about and even to start some seeds for our summer garden, and whether we choose to garden or not, we are in fact all sowing seeds all the time, within ourselves and our families and everyone we come in contact with.

My seventy years have convinced me that we are all doing the best we can with what we have to work with – our background and our gifts – and that we all have the power to make conscious choices about the seeds we sow. They can be “seeds of discord” (Proverbs 6), including fear, anger, resentment, hatred, paranoia, mistrust, or they can be seeds of harmony, including kindness, forgiveness, acceptance, encouragement, self-confidence, laughter, trust.

We can also practice being aware of the seeds others are consciously or unconsciously sowing in us, and we can choose which ones to nourish.

Happy Spring, all the time!