Re: Steve Daines

By I Serenity, Hamilton

In response to the national emergency declaration, Senator Steve Daines wrote: “I believe the President should do what he can to secure our borders. Methamphetamine from Mexican drug cartels is pouring into Montana, devastating communities and destroying families all across our state. I will continue to fight to uphold the integrity of our nation’s laws, protect and secure our borders, and keep Montana’s communities safe.”

Does our Senator not understand that the ‘drug cartels’ are an integral aspect of the ‘Industrial Complex’ (IC) (pronounced Ick)? Is he ignorant of the facts that behind the drugs (both legal and illegal), the weapons (both legal and illegal), and the human trafficking are these industrial giants and the corrupt bosses who run them? Has he turned a blind eye to the evidence that our President has been put into power by the IC and his role, like Putin, Saudi Arabia’s King, and the many dictators who are now at their country’s helm, has a mission to “devastate communities and destroy families”?

Senator Daines sounds proud that he ‘fights’, ‘protects’, ‘secures’. Has he not read “1984” or is he and others using it as the blueprint for our nation? Our world? “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.” Is that why he continues his fear mongering, the us versus them diatribe and waving the red, white and blue flag at brown people who are the least among us? For how many more years is he going to kowtow to these tyrants that control our food, healthcare, and who manipulate laws to make themselves wealthy and limit the voice of the people? For how much longer is he going to be a brainwashed pawn tolerating the IC’s dark dealings under the illusion of being a patriotic puppet?

We should all be shaking in our boots, regardless of whether we’ve managed to use our bootstraps or not. Urge Senator Daines to keep Montana’s families safe by STANDING UP against the IC and standing for the People, especially those of us who are not in lock-step with The Party. Please! Time is of the essence! Stop Trump’s takeover now!