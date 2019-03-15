Ravalli County Flood Preparedness Update

March 14, 2019

Emergency Services in Ravalli County are continuing the recent efforts to support flood preparedness as temperatures increase and snow and ice accumulations begin to melt. There has been a great response and interest from our community in preparing for and mitigating potential future flooding.

Sand and sandbags have now been distributed to the following locations and are available to Ravalli County residents:

Darby Town Yards, 500 E Miles in Darby

Ravalli County Fairgrounds, enter through the access road next to the County Road Shop on Fairgrounds Rd., located in the far northeast corner of the grounds

Corvallis Fire Station #2 at mile marker 9 on Eastside Highway

Victor Fire New Station, 2383 Meridian Rd in Victor

Stevensville Fire Westside Station at the Stevensville Wye behind Subway

Stevensville Etna Station, 356 Willoughby Ln

Three Mile Fire Station #1, 1064 Three Mile Creek Road

Florence Fire Station #2, 562 Hidden Valley Road North

Sandbags should only be placed to protect structures and must not be used to divert water onto other properties.

Do not place sandbags, boards or other obstructions or diversions in irrigation ditches or canals. Stay clear of these areas and do not park vehicles near the ditches or on access roads.

If you have questions regarding wells or septic tanks, you may contact the Environmental Health Department at 406-375-6565.