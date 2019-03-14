Notice of Hearing on Name Change – Frisbie

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Travis Frisbie, Travis Frisbie, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-18-400
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Travis Alain Spencer Frisbie to Travis Allen Orsburn. The hearing will be on April 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated: March 1, 2019.
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
By: Jaime Anderson, Deputy Clerk of Court.
BS 3-13, 3-20, 3-27, 4-3-19. MNAXLP
Leave a Reply