Notice of Hearing on Name Change – Frisbie

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Travis Frisbie, Travis Frisbie, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-18-400

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Travis Alain Spencer Frisbie to Travis Allen Orsburn. The hearing will be on April 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: March 1, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Jaime Anderson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

