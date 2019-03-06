Legal – Stevi Budget Amendment Hearing

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Hearing

Thursday, March 14, 2019

6:30 pm

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Town Council Chambers, 206 Buck Street Stevensville, Montana for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding a FY18/19 Budget Amendment.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to express their opinions regarding the proposed ordinance.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or emailed to clerk@townofstevensville.com or submitted in writing mailed to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Questions or comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Audree Tribbensee, Town Clerk

