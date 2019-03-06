Grief Institute starts today (Wednesday, March 6th)

Tamarack Grief Resource Center is dedicated to building an ever-expanding network of specialized, quality end-of-life, grief, and trauma support and care. This March, TGRC hosts the 15th Annual “Grief Institute,” a three-day conference for professionals across Montana to train with highly-acclaimed, national grief and trauma experts.

On March 6th, University of Montana Professor in Counselor Education John Sommers-Flanagan, PhD, will offer a two (2) hour community seminar on “Advances in Suicide Assessment and Treatment Planning.” This seminar is open to the public at no cost as part of TGRC’s commitment to creating suicide safer communities in Montana.

On Thursday, March 7th, national speaker on grief and trauma and Sr. Director of Advocacy and Training at The Dougy Center for Grieving Children & Families, Donna Schuurman, EdD, FT, will present “Facilitating Positive Outcomes for Grieving Youth.” Dr. Monique Mitchell will join Dr. Schuurman to cover the foundational principles of grief and resiliency and evaluate how we can best support children and families after death and non-death loss.

On Friday, March 8th bereavement specialist and inspired author and speaker, Harold Ivan Smith, DMin, FT, will delve into “Rethinking Ritual: Pausing to Honor Life and Loss,” exploring the powerful role rituals can play as we care for families during the final moments of life and after death.

Past Grief Institute attendees share:

“I love this event so much. I always leave feeling much more connected and re-energized.”

“I have received so much insight. I have benefited both personally and professionally.”

Grief Institute will be held at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in the Broadway Building Conference Room (500 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT). TGRC presents the 2019 Institute in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Montana Chapter, Community Medical Center, Consumer Direct Care Network, Hospice and Palliative Care of Missoula, Partners in Home Care, and Walla Walla University. Continuing Education credits are available. To register, visit www.tamarackgriefresourcecenter.org.

Speakers will be available for press interviews from 8:50-9:00am and 1:10-1:15pm on Thursday March 7th and Friday March 8th. Footage of the conference can be taken from 12:10-12:15pm or 1:15-1:20pm.

Missoula Mayor John Engen will welcome conference attendees on March 7th at 1:15pm.

Tamarack Grief Resource Center strengthens and honors individuals, families and communities throughout their journey with grief. Founded in 2008, TGRC provides year-round grief support and education including bereavement camps, support groups, workshops, counseling, and grief consultations. For more information, please visit www.TamarackGriefResourceCenter.org. or call (406) 541-8472.