Floodplain Permit Application FA-19-02

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application to cover a bank stabilization project within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River, at the location of a 2018 project that failed during runoff. The project performed by Fox Logic, LLC (for Philip Barrett) is intended to stabilize the degrading bank using techniques which will include rip rap over a biodegradable fabric, and willow plantings in an attempt to promote stabilization of the eroding bank. The project is located on the west bank of the river approximately 1.3 miles north of Darby Bridge, in the NW ¼, Section 11, Township 3 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County, on Parcel 1117200. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday March 28, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-19-02).

BS 3-13-19. MNAXLP