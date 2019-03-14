Flood Plain Application #FA-19-01

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River at 48 Bush Creek Lane in Stevensville, MT. The project will perform maintenance along a section of bank that was stabilized in 2012, and extend a buried revetment installed in 2012 by about 70 feet, between two 2 previously installed projects. The project site is located on the east side of the river about ¾ mile upstream (south) of Bell Xing Bridge, in the NW¼, SE¼, Section 20, Township 8 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County, on tax parcels numbered 902910, and 902930. The applicants are Walter Krengel and Myrn Ellen Barrett. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-01).

