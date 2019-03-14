Final thoughts

By George R. Greenwood, Colonel USAF, Retired, Stevensville

It is a tragedy that Mr. Novotny spent 28 years in the military without comprehending what he was defending. It is a shame that he doesn’t understand the strength of this country is largely based on our drawing from the best of several philosophies. It is a tragedy that he appears to be cheering for the demise of our democratic republic.

I will not be exchanging any more letters with Mr. Novotny. You cannot have a philosophic discourse with someone who resorts to epitaphs like “stupid and lazy” for those who don’t agree with him.

One last thought, though: Bertrand Russell wrote, “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.”