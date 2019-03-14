By Mark Kosterman, Hamilton

I am writing because of my deep concern regarding the behavior of the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee during the Cohen Hearing. What I observed was Republican Robots towing the party line or else! Each one read from documents that were designed to deflect and not investigate.

Does anyone remember how Hitler came to power and how people were manipulated and threatened if they didn’t go along with what the party dictated? That’s what I saw happening right before my eyes! What I found particularly alarming was that not one Republican seemed interested in the evidence about the man who holds the highest office in our nation!

These Party Puppets were a disgrace to our democracy. Are we not supposed to be the land of the free and brave! Not one showed that they were courageous with independent thought. Instead, unilaterally, they seem to want a ‘catch and kill’ autocrat that hires ‘fixers’ to continue to lead our nation to fascism.

How about you? Do you really want your ‘leaders’ using threats, intimidation and bullying practices to make you toe their party line? If so, we all might find ourselves saluting “Heil Trump” sooner than you know.