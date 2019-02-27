‘Stupid, lazy’ and proud

By George R. Greenwood, Colonel, USAF, Retired, Stevensville

Mr. Novotny, in his letter “Down with democracy,” labeled me “stupid and lazy” and I’m proud of it. I spent 28 years in the Air Force defending freedom and democracy so I fit his definition.

I have 25 friends and fellow servicemen who are immortalized on the Vietnam Memorial Wall for defending democracy and the Constitution as written by our founders, even though Mr. Novotny says they abhorred it. The families of the folks I know on the Wall probably don’t appreciate the sacrifices they made being categorized as stupid and lazy.

I also believe in truth and justice, something Mr. Novotny and the Twitterer-in-chief do not. I defended his right to call lazy those of us who took an oath to protect his free speech, no matter how offensive and ill-conceived it is. He doesn’t say what he believes in; I have seen communism, religious dictatorship, and dictators. If he thinks he would be happier under those forms of government we would gladly wave goodbye as he goes to live where they don’t have freedom and democracy.