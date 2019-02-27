Response to Landry

By Jerry Haslip, Victor

After reading Rick Landry’s letter in the 20 February 2015 Bitterroot Star, I feel compelled to respond!

Landry touts his background as an “Information Specialist” and implies that he has extensive Internet searching experience. Many Americans access the plethora of information available on the Internet. However, it is the responsibility of anyone accessing that Internet information to evaluate, recognize, and delete any politically biased information before its use! In order to assure proper deletion before usage, a responsible user must have the wisdom/intellectual expertise/capability to recognize and delete political BS.

Many conservatives possess that capability but few liberals do. Obviously, Landry doesn’t either because he states that he fact checks using ‘PolitiFact’ which is a bastion of liberal philosophy! Need I say more about Landry’s opinions!

I continue to wonder if liberal left loonies will ever become intellectually mature enough to become conservatives!

God help us if the liberals/socialists continue to make gains in political control of our country!