Public Comment – Threemile WMA habitat restoration project

PUBLIC COMMENT SOUGHT

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) seeks public review of its proposal to conduct forested habitat restoration treatments on approximately 1,492 acres within the Threemile Wildlife Management (TWMA) northeast of Stevensville in Ravalli County. The objectives of the treatments are: 1) improve elk and deer winter forage, 2) restore open stand conditions dominated by large-diameter ponderosa pine, 3) restore a stand structure that would allow fire to burn at low severity appropriate for the habitat type, 4) reduce fuel loading, 5) reduce susceptibility to bark beetle infestation, and 6) promote aspen growth and regeneration.

A draft environmental assessment (EA) has been prepared for this proposal, and it may be obtained by mail from Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Road, Missoula 59804; by phoning 406-542-5540; by emailing shrose@mt.gov; or by viewing FWP’s Internet website http://fwp.mt.gov (“News,” then “Recent Public Notices,” beginning February 15). Comments may be made online on the EA webpage or may be directed by mail or email to the addresses above. Comments must be received by FWP no later than March 18, 2019.

BS 2-20-19. MNAXLP