Notice to Creditors – Jaunita Mae Schaffer

Judith A. Loring
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 4
Stevensville MT 5987
777-5414
jaloring@jloringlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF JUANITA MAE SCHAFFER, Deceased.
Cause No.: DP-2019-23
Department No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul Henry Schaffer has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. Decedent is Juanita Mae Schaffer. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Paul Henry Schaffer, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Judith A. Loring, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 4, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 21st day of February, 2019.
/s/Judith A. Loring
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 2-27, 3-6, 3-13-19. MNAXLP
