Notice to Creditors – Harry Joyce Richards

David H. Bjornson
State Bar No. 3309
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100
Missoula, Montana 59808
Telephone: 406-721-8896
Telefax: 406-541-8037
Email: david@bjornsonlaw.com
Attorneys for Sarah Elizabeth Richards, Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HARRY JOYCE RICHARDS, Deceased.
Dept. No.: 2
Cause No.: DP-19-18
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to SARAH ELIZABETH RICHARDS, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 15th day of February, 2019.
/s/ Sarah Elizabeth Richards, Personal Representative
