Notice to Creditors – Harry Joyce Richards

David H. Bjornson

State Bar No. 3309

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100

Missoula, Montana 59808

Telephone: 406-721-8896

Telefax: 406-541-8037

Email: david@bjornsonlaw.com

Attorneys for Sarah Elizabeth Richards, Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HARRY JOYCE RICHARDS, Deceased.

Dept. No.: 2

Cause No.: DP-19-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to SARAH ELIZABETH RICHARDS, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 15th day of February, 2019.

/s/ Sarah Elizabeth Richards, Personal Representative

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

By: David H. Bjornson

Attorneys for Sarah Elizabeth Richards, Personal Representative

