Legal – Hearing on Proposed Wastewater Regs

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Hearing to receive public comment on the proposed revisions to the Ravalli County Subsurface Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Regulations, previously approved by the Ravalli County Board of Health on December 20, 2010, and effective January 1, 2011.

Information describing the proposed revisions will be available for inspection on February 28, 2019, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department located at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840, and on the Ravalli County website. The public hearing will be held Wednesday, March 13th, at 3:00 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on the proposed changes.

BS 2-27, 3-6-19. MNAXLP