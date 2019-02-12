County to loan BR Irrigation District $300k for dam repairs

Last week the Ravalli County Commissioners agreed to loan the Bitter Root Irrigation District (BRID) $300,000 to replace some ancient gate valves that serve to control the flow of water from Lake Como through the dam to the irrigators.

BRID Manager John Crowley told the commissioners that the two 66-inch valves located at the base of the dam are leaking. He said the engineering firm Morrison-Maierle had determined that an estimated 1400 acre feet of water was being lost through the non-irrigation season from November to April every year. They estimated the cost of replacing the valves at $1.3 million.

The irrigation company, which serves 1400 users, is looking for grants to help pay for the project and has asked the County to give them a $300,000 loan over thirty years with zero interest. That money would be used to help leverage grant funds for the project. BRID would also place $20,000 in an escrow account as security on the loan. That money would be used in the event the irrigation company could not make an annual payment due to some unforeseen emergency, he said.

Commissioner Greg Chilcott noted that not only was the irrigation of all that land a big part of the county’s economy, it also benefits non-users all along the way by charging the groundwater and all these public benefits should be taken into account.

Commission Chair Jeff Burrows noted that leaking valves at the base of dam also present a safety issue to the community.

The two commissioners approved the loan with the conditions discussed. Commissioner Chris Hoffman recused himself from the process since he is a BRID user.