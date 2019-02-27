Call for Bids – Painting of County Clerk’s Office

REQUEST FOR BIDS

INTERIOR PAINTING FOR THE RAVALLI COUNTY CLERK & RECORDER’S OFFICE IN HAMILTON, MONTANA

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS are calling for bids for interior office painting of the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (second floor).

Bid issue date is February 27, 2019, with an intended date of contract award on March 22, 2019. For a full Request for Bid Package which includes the Bid Timeline, Scope of Services, Date of Pre-bid walk through, Bid Submittal and Award Process, contact the Ravalli County Commissioners Office (Glenda Wiles) at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A (3rd Floor), or via email at gwiles@rc.mt.gov or call 406-375-6500.

Glenda Wiles

Commissioners Adm. Assistant

BS 2-27, 3-6. MNAXLP