Ravalli Head Start is seeking an Assistant Teacher for the North Valley Head Start Center in Stevensville. Position is 32 hours per week September – May. Hourly wage is $10.59 to $11.28 per hour depending on education level. Benefits include employer paid health insurance, vacation & personal leave and paid holidays. Application available at ravalliheadstart.org. Submit completed application and resume to juliag@ravalliheadstart.org.

