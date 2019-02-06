Annual Cowboy Ball this Saturday

The Eighth Annual Rockin’ RC Rodeo Cowboy Ball will be held this Saturday night, February 9, at the First Interstate Building at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 5:30 pm and Up In Smoke will be serving dinner from 6pm on. The cost of the dinner is $15 and includes two BBQ meats and two sides with a dinner roll. Marley’s Bar will also have a no host bar. The local 4H horse clubs will have desserts, pop and water available to purchase.

This is a family friendly event with something for everyone. Early on, the Rockin’ RC royalty will be selling cards for Calf Pie Bingo. Only 52 cards will be sold so be sure to get one early. Cards are $20 each with whomever has the card that the calf does his business on winning $520. There is a Wheel of Fortune with gift certificates as prizes. Be sure to buy raffle tickets for the Feed Bucket Raffle. Among the items are a ‘His and Hers Basket’ with a round of golf at Whitetail Golf Course and a spa day. There are wine baskets, jewelry and many more items that will go in this raffle.

And then there is the Live Auction. Items such as a restored Victorian Hutch, photograph by Mark LaRowe of Helena, a Double H custom made hat, limited release bottle of Pendleton whiskey, and a puppy! One of the unique items is the naming rights to a bucking bull owned by Red Eye Rodeo of Deer Lodge, the producer of the Rockin’ RC Rodeo during the Ravalli County Fair.