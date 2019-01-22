Zachariah Aaron Koerner of Stevensville, MT returned to his heavenly home on January 17, 2019. He was born on June 12, 2002 in Missoula, Montana, the son of the late Cindy Lee Smith-Koerner and Keith S. Koerner.

Zack was a student at Stevensville High School where he was a member of the Speech and Debate team. He also was a member of the Business Professionals of America and the Boys Scouts of America. Zack loved anime, video games, movie trivia, and playing board games with family and friends. Zack loved history, and hoped to become a voice actor. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, and friend who kept everyone laughing day and night. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed by his family and friends.

Zack is preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Lee Smith-Koerner, and his grandparents.

He is survived by his father Keith of Stevensville; siblings Derek (Kim) of Seattle, WA, Josh (Tami) of Florence, Gabe (Loni) of Missoula, Amanda Leavitt (Rob) of Meridian, ID, Cassie of Boise, ID, Christy Child (Nathan) of Boise, ID, Tracy Smith of Spokane, WA, Tyler Smith (Summer) of Plano, TX, and Noah of Stevensville; 21 nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers include Derek Koerner, Josh Koerner, Gabe Koerner, Rob Leavitt, Nathan Child, Tyler Smith, and Noah Koerner.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Stevensville, MT, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road with Bishop Terry Maki officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Stevensville Community Foundation on behalf of Zachariah Koerner. Donations may be mailed to Stevensville Community Foundation at P.O. Box 413, Stevensville MT 59870; contact (406) 239-5726.