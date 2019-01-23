Stevi School District seeks voter input on bond options

The Stevensville School District is considering its options for a bond election in Spring 2019. An informational fact sheet, photos of current and proposed facilities, and a survey were mailed to households of district voters last week. The deadline to return the survey is Monday, January 28. Surveys should be mailed to The Hingston Roach Group, P.O. Box 656, Stevensville MT 59870. Lorraine Roach is listed as the contact and can be reached at 208-660-1818 or by email at lroach@thrgroup.com.

“A local independent market research firm is compiling the survey results for us,” said Dr. Bob Moore, Stevensville School Superintendent, “so all comments will be kept strictly confidential, and reported in summary with the comments of other survey respondents. Please be candid—we need to know your priorities and opinions related to the future of our Stevensville Public Schools.”

“We ask that voters take time to read the important information mailed last week, because your responses will guide the School Board in our decisions about which projects to include in the bond this spring,” said Greg Trangmoe, school board chairman. “Please pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea, review the information, give us your candid, unvarnished opinions on the survey, and mail the survey in the enclosed, stamped envelope by January 28.”

The District completed a 20-year Facilities Master Plan in 2016. The District’s objectives are to:

• add new classrooms and modernize space in response to higher enrollment;

• enhance building energy efficiency to lower costs;

• upgrade older facilities to meet current building codes and technology needs;

• improve building access, parking, flow, and entrance security;

• construct a new Industrial Trades & Technology and Ag Sciences facility to better respond to workforce needs of local businesses;

• improve athletic facilities to regulation standards, including access and parking, to enable Stevensville to host playoffs and tournaments.

Next month, the school board will decide which of the projects in the 20-Year Master Plan will be included in the May 2019 bond, based on feedback received from the survey.

For more information, contact Bob Moore at 406-777-5481, or email mooreb@stevensville.k12.mt.us.