Rye Creek death ruled a suicide

On Monday, January 21, Ravalli County Sheriff/Coroner Steve Holton released that the Rye Creek Death Investigation initiated on January 2nd, 2019 has been officially ruled a suicide.

Sheriff Holton said the decedent was confirmed to be 34-year-old Keith P. McIntyre of Willington, Connecticut through DNA testing. The evidence gathered through the course of the investigation proved conclusively that the victim committed suicide with a firearm after purposely setting the vehicle on fire.

Sheriff and Coroner investigators were able to locate correspondence sent by Mr. McIntyre before his death, as well as track his travel and contacts prior to arriving in the Darby area. Evidence at the scene and the results of an autopsy examination were also used to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the Darby Marshal’s Office and State Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.