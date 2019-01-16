RFP – New Motor Graders

Request for Proposals

New Motor Graders

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for four new motor graders.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 until January 30, 2019 by 4:00 p.m. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners on January 31, 2019 2018, at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the new motor graders, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department a t 244 Fairgrounds Road , Hamilton, MT. during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal Process, contact Glenda Wiles at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Glenda Wiles

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 1-16, 1-23-19. MNAXLP