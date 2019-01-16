Ravalli County Audit Publication Notice

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

RAVALLI COUNTY

The fiscal year 2017 audit of Ravalli County has been conducted by Doyle & Associates, P.C. Certified Public Accountants. The audit covered the year ended June 30, 2017.

Montana Code Annotated (MCA) Section 2-7-521 requires the publication of the following summary of Significant Audit Findings. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT FINDINGS

The audit report for Ravalli County, Montana, for the year ended June 30, 2017 contained the following independent auditor’s reports:

1. The independent auditor’s report on the County’s basic financial statements was unmodified.

2. The independent auditor’s report on the County’s internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters reported no findings.

PUBLIC INSPECTION OF AUDIT REPORT

The audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at Ravalli County’s business office located at 215. S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, MT. 59840. The County’s management will send a copy of the audit report to any interest person upon request.

Glenda Wiles

Ravalli County Commissioners Administrative Assistant

