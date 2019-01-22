Open your minds to facts

By Bill Jones, Stevensville

On January 16, I was amused to read another few letters from our well-informed neighbors Novotny and Gibney. I suppose they could believe they are just trying to help those amongst us who are afflicted with sourcing political news from the broad range of fact oriented sources, and have thus become Commies and such. Nah, probably just angry middle-classers stuck in the flatlined income swamp and trained to believe the billionaires aren’t working the system, but the Democrats are to blame.

Novotny even had a terrific solution for this terrible situation, simply kill all the Democrats. No mention yet of the need to scrap the Statue of Liberty, though. He apparently has a serious problem with things social, where such notions as investing in highways, education, trying to limit additional poisoning of our food, air and water… etc. (my point: many, many mutually beneficial and mutually funded pursuits) are Communist Manifesto adaptations those terrible Democrats are always foisting upon us. That’s what he was assuring us of. It’s worth re-reading.

Now Gibney was quite a bit more civil, I must say, and mostly just fawned over our Dear Leader, the Womanizer-in-Chief who has done more in two short years to bring joy to the eastern European/Russian mob economy than a good novelist could imagine. Imagine the happy dancing nowadays by Putin, Kim and bin Salman as well! Unfortunately, Gibney’s economic figures were not reflections of what any actual reporting agency has tabulated. Facts, that is. Undeniably a riding of the coat tails of the economic boom which started years back and claiming credit is convenient for Trump. The economic upturn even predates several of the Trump company’s money washing arrangements. The Trump family used to outwardly admit the Russians were keeping them afloat, but then came public office, a game show of sorts. It was time to M.A.G.A. Google that, Gibney, please. Check out some Fred Trump shenanigans! Literally “hands in pockets” like Novotny’s adolescent joke, if not so knee slapping hilarious.

There will be egg on the face of many (2 out of 10?) when the various investigations finish and the full story is then revealed. Then, Gibney, is when proof you haven’t recognized blooms.

A challenge: Devote a bit of the time you spend with Limbaugh, Piro, Hannity, Coulter, Alex Jones and the like to a little of the other side of the coin. Give it a whirl, you aren’t closed-minded, are you? Check out what Brian Williams or Jake Tapper has to show you, for example. Discover a whole new world out there. Maybe you’ll avoid some of that egg I mentioned.