Open letter to Daines

By Archie L. Thomas, Corvallis

In response to your government shut down letter dated 1/15/2019. You forgoing one month of your $174,000 congressional salary amounts to about .059% of your $24 million plus personal net worth. Or expressed another way, if you poorly invested your $24 million and received only a net return of 6%, you would be foregoing approximately .9% of your $1.4 million annual income. All of which you will recover when the government reopens. You forgoing your salary neither affects your lifestyle, helps government workers without pay, offsets business losses due to shut down nor contributes to reopening the government.

Meth effect: Montana meth production shifts to industrial labs

Missoula Current June 14’ 2017

“Once the meth is produced in Mexico, it is then transported across the border through any number of ways. Meth has been found hidden in tortillas, shipments of jalapeños and cucumbers, and cheese wheels while being smuggled across the border. It gets shipped by trucks, buses, rental cars, vehicles. It’s pretty frequent to have people backpack the stuff north of the line,” Kirkland said…”

I’m sure some meth is backpacked across the border in a tortilla but the reality is not the above described vehicles and bulk shipments being stopped by a wall in the remote desert. The money spent on the wall would be better spent on Montana law enforcement, drug rehabilitation, mental health programs and federal pressure on Mexico to shut down their industrial labs.

You have already voted for a bill to reopen the government without $5 billion for the wall. Demand Mitch McConnell again put this bill before the Senate for a vote.