Notice to Creditors – Michael A. Stevenson

John D. Greef
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. Box 212
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-9060
Naomi J. Cheeney
Cheeney Law, PLLC
P.O. Box 212
Hamilton , MT 59840
(406) 363-9060
(406) 375-1385
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MICHAEL A. STEVENSON, Deceased .
Case No.: DP-19-06
Department No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Don Stevenson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in c/o John D. Greef and/or Naomi J. Cheeney, P.O. Box 212, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 15th day of January, 2019.
/s/ John. D. Greef
Attorney for Personal Representative
/s/ Naomi J. Cheeney
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 1-23, 1-30, 2-6-19. MNAXLP
Leave a Reply