Notice to Creditors – Michael A. Stevenson

John D. Greef

ATTORNEY AT LAW

P.O. Box 212

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-9060

Naomi J. Cheeney

Cheeney Law, PLLC

P.O. Box 212

Hamilton , MT 59840

(406) 363-9060

(406) 375-1385

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MICHAEL A. STEVENSON, Deceased .

Case No.: DP-19-06

Department No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Don Stevenson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in c/o John D. Greef and/or Naomi J. Cheeney, P.O. Box 212, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 15th day of January, 2019.

/s/ John. D. Greef

Attorney for Personal Representative

/s/ Naomi J. Cheeney

Attorney for Personal Representative

