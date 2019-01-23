Notice to Creditors – Louis H. Marchuk

Robert J. Sullivan

Boone Karlberg P.C.

201 West Main, Suite 300

P.O. Box 9199

Missoula, MT 59807-9199

Telephone: (406) 543-6646

Telefax: (406) 549-6804

bsullivan@boonekarlberg.com

Attorneys for Keith L. Marchuk, Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS H. MARCHUK, Deceased.

Dept. No. 2

Probate No. DP-19-08

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Keith L. Marchuk, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Boone Karlberg P.C., P. O. Box 9199, Missoula, Montana 59807-9199, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

I declare, under penalty of perjury and under the laws of the state of Montana, that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 9th day of January, 2019, at Missoula, Montana.

/s/ Keith L. Marchuk, Personal Representative

BOONE KARLBERG P.C.

By: Robert J. Sullivan

Robert J. Sullivan, Esq.

P. O. Box 9199

Missoula, Montana 59807

Attorneys for Keith L. Marchuk, Personal Representative

BS 1-23, 1-30, 2-6-19. MNAXLP