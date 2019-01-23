Notice to Creditors – Louis H. Marchuk

Robert J. Sullivan
Boone Karlberg P.C.
201 West Main, Suite 300
P.O. Box 9199
Missoula, MT 59807-9199
Telephone: (406) 543-6646
Telefax: (406) 549-6804
bsullivan@boonekarlberg.com
Attorneys for Keith L. Marchuk, Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS H. MARCHUK, Deceased.
Dept. No. 2
Probate No. DP-19-08
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Keith L. Marchuk, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Boone Karlberg P.C., P. O. Box 9199, Missoula, Montana 59807-9199, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
I declare, under penalty of perjury and under the laws of the state of Montana, that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 9th day of January, 2019, at Missoula, Montana.
/s/ Keith L. Marchuk, Personal Representative
BS 1-23, 1-30, 2-6-19. MNAXLP
