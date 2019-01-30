Motions to Amend Water Rights Claims

Notice to Mainstem Bitterroot River and East Side Water Users

MOTIONS TO AMEND STATEMENTS OF CLAIM

(Pursuant to Section 85-2-233(6), MCA)

Motions to Amend Claims 76H 151578 00 and 76H 151579 00 have been filed with the Montana Water Court by Jack, James, and Linda Pfau and Sutherlin Land LLC. By filing these Motions, the claimants are asserting that these amendments are needed to reflect the historical use of the water rights. The Amendments seek to make the following changes to the claims that were not included on the basin objection list: Claim 76H 151578 00: Priority Date-from June 14, 1942 to June 1, 1942: Source-From Waste and Seepage, Unnamed Tributary of the Bitterroot River to Unnamed Tributary of the Bitterroot River: Point of Diversion-From SWNESW Section 4, T7N, R20W to NWNENW Section 9, T7N, R20W, Ravalli. Add following remark- ALSO KNOWN AS HUMBLE DRAIN. Change wording of existing remark to: WATER FROM HUMBLE DRAIN IS DIVERTED INTO THE WOOD DITCH AND THEN INTO THE ETNA DITCH AND THE BIRCH CREEK DRAIN: Claim 76H 151579 00: Priority Date-From June 14, 1942 to June 1, 1942: Source-From Waste and Seepage, Unnamed Tributary of the Bitterroot River to Unnamed Tributary of the Bitterroot River: Point of Diversion- Remove SWNWSE Section 27, T7N, R20W and change NESENE Section 4, T8N, R20W to NWNENW Section 9, T7N, R20W, Ravalli. Add following remarks-ALSO KNOWN AS HUMBLE DRAIN and WATER FROM HUMBLE DRAIN IS DIVERTED INTO THE WOOD DITCH AND THEN INTO THE ETNA DITCH AND THE BIRCH CREEK DRAIN: Period of Use-From May 1-Oct1 to Jan 1-Dec31. OBJECTION DEADLINE: Any response or objection to the Motions to Amend must be filed with the Montana Water Court, P.O. Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59718, 406-586-4364, within 45 days of the date of the last newspaper publication of this notice (2-13-2019). The deadline is March 30, 2019. Please indicate “Claims 76H 151578 00 and 76H 151579 00” on any response, objection, or other correspondence related to these Motions to Amend.

BS 1-30, 2-6, 2-13-19. MNAXLP