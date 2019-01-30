Motion to Amend Water Rights Claim

Notice to Mainstem Bitterroot River and East Side Water Users

MOTION TO AMEND STATEMENT OF CLAIM

(Pursuant to Section 85-2-233(6),MCA)

A Motion to Amend Claim 76H 4103-00 has been filed with the Montana Water Court by claimants Baltimore Living Trust, Douglas Shallenberger, and Lori Schallenberger. By filing this Motion, the claimants are asserting that these amendments are necessary to accurately reflect the historical use of this water right. The Amendment seeks to make the following changes to claim 76H 4103-00: Type of Historical Right-From Decreed to Use Right: Flow Rate-From 1.0 CFS to 2.0 CFS: Source Name-From Skalkaho Creek to Waste and Seepage Tributary of Skalkaho Creek: Add remark- SOURCE OF WATER COMES FROM ALL ALONG THE WEST AND SOUTH SIDES OF THE PLACE OF USE: Points of Diversion-SWSE Section 1, T5N, R21W and NWNE Section 12, T5N, R21W: Means of Diversion – Drain Ditch. OBJECTION DEADLINE: Any response or objection to the Motion to Amend must be filed with the Montana Water Court, P.O. Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59718, 1-406-586-4364, within 45 days of the date of the last newspaper publication of this notice(2-13-2019). The deadline is March 30, 2019. Please indicate “Claim 76H 4103-00” on any response, objection, or other correspondence related to this Motion to Amend.

