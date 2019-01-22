Stevensville – Mack Clyma, 85, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at The Living Center.

He is survived by his wife Carole Clyma; his children, Pam Sams (Matt), Marcie Otting (Tim), Jay Berner (Holly); son-in-law, Pete Watkins (Renee); his grandchildren, Katy Darrenkamp (Andrew), Stephanie Slaven, Samantha Berner, Tyler Berner (MacKenzie), Laura Berner (Kach), Olivia Otting, Taylor Otting, Kari Roberts (Fred); great-grandchildren, Paisley Roberts, Hadley Roberts, Leo Berner, Ashton Gates, Landon Gates, Remii Rowley and Kellen Riggs.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Watkins.

Services will be held at the LDS church in Stevensville on Saturday, February 2nd at 11 a.m.

