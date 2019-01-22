Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Mack Clyma

By Leave a Comment

Stevensville – Mack Clyma, 85, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at The Living Center.

He is survived by his wife Carole Clyma; his children, Pam Sams (Matt), Marcie Otting (Tim), Jay Berner (Holly); son-in-law, Pete Watkins (Renee); his grandchildren, Katy Darrenkamp (Andrew), Stephanie Slaven, Samantha Berner, Tyler Berner (MacKenzie), Laura Berner (Kach), Olivia Otting, Taylor Otting, Kari Roberts (Fred); great-grandchildren, Paisley Roberts, Hadley Roberts, Leo Berner, Ashton Gates, Landon Gates, Remii Rowley and Kellen Riggs. 

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Watkins.

Services will be held at the LDS church in Stevensville on Saturday, February 2nd at 11 a.m.

Condolences and memories maybe shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com. 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *