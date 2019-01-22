Lone Rock School threat a hoax

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said investigators worked throughout the day on Monday, January 21 to determine the origin of a threatening note reported at the Lone Rock School. Investigators discovered that the note was a hoax and there was no threat to the school or students. Sheriff Holton said there would be a law enforcement presence at the school on Tuesday as the investigation continued into what is now a False Reports To Law Enforcement investigation.

The RCSO thanked the Lone Rock School staff and administration, as well as the parents of the students involved for their cooperation and assistance as the day wore on, and said he’s thankful that the there was never a real threat to the students or staff. However, the RCSO will continue to look into the incident and a misdemeanor citation for False Reports is a possibility.