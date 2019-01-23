Hearing on Valhalla Ranch Estates Major Subdivision

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Board and the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting/hearing to receive public comment on the 26-Lot Valhalla Ranch Estates Major Subdivision. The Subdivision is located on Eastside Highway between Sullivan Road and Overlook Trail approximately 2 miles northeast of the Town of Stevensville. The property is located in Section 13, T9N, R20W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Valhalla Ranch Estates, LLC. and represented by Paul Jessop with Base Line Surveying and Mapping.

Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. The Planning Board Meeting will be held February 6th, 7:00 PM. The Board of County Commissioners hearing will be held February 27th, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Both will be in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Administrative Center. Comments and information submitted will be considered in the decision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the Board of County Commissioner public hearing.

BS 1-23, 1-30-19. MNAXLP