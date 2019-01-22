Hamilton tops Corvallis, Columbia Falls

The Hamilton Broncs won a conference game against Corvallis and then, on Saturday, won a non conference game against Columbia Falls

The Broncs ran with the ball early against the Blue Devils, and took and early lead but Corvallis battled back in the first quarter to only trail by two points. Carson Rostad was up against Corvallis’ Garrett Brown and although Brown outweighed Rostad, the Hamilton junior was able to get to the backboard and make baskets and grab rebounds. He finished the night with 19 points.

At the half, Corvallis was down by six points which would be the narrowest margin the rest of the game. Every time the Devils would make a run, Hamilton was able to get the stop and convert a shot or two. Even though Corvallis’ Caleb Warnken scored 21 points, Hamilton won, 59-51.

Hamilton 59, Corvallis 51

Hamilton – Camron Rothie 13, Carson Rostad 19, Hunter Omlid 6, Trey Searle 8, Tanner Goligoski 13.

Corvallis – Liang Liedle 5, Tanner Jessop 2, Caseon Jessop 10, Caleb Warnken 21, Jace Barcus 4, Garrett Brown 9.

Hamilton scored early and often against Columbia Falls and went on to win, 78-40. Tanner Goligoski had 23 points to lead the Broncs. Omlid had15, and Rostad had 10 points.

Hamilton 78, Columbia Falls 40

Columbia Falls – Dillon Wanner 3, Drew Morgan 8, Dillon Shipp 9, Logan Betchel 6, Sam Hovde 6, Danny Henjum 6, Zach Fletcher 2, Jake Bulawsky 6

Hamilton – Cam Rothie 7, Austin Drake 3, Carson Rostad 10, Hunter Omlid 15, Drew Brackman 3, Trey Searle 9, Tyler Burrows 6, Josh Dickemore 2, Tanner Goligoski 23.

Stevensville lost to Frenchtown, 61-46. Logan Roth had 16 points to lead all scorers.

Frenchtown 61, Stevensville 46

Frenchtown – Cade Baker 8, Mason Pyron 9, Brandon Finley 7, Zack Baker 7, Aidan Cyr 2, Devin Shelton 6, Dawson Leishman 10, Hank Rugg 4, Jared Cole 6, Tel Arthur 2.

Stevensville – Logan Roth 16, Devlin Sherman 3, Tanner Pendergast 3, Ivan Yazvac 5, Riley Rust 3, Jaren Gum 2, Colby Meeds 2.

Stevensville lost to league leading Butte Central, 69-34. Roth had 11 points and Devlin Sherman added eight.

Butte Central 69, Stevensville 34

Stevensville – Logan Roth 11, Devlin Sherman 8, Tanner Pendergast 2, IvanYazvac 2, Riley Rust 1, Sean Craft 4, Colby Meeds 6.

Butte Central – Cade Holter 10, Dylan Sestrich 10, Braden Harrington 10, Gator Yelenich 2, Bryan Holland 1, Aaron Richards 16, Jared Simkins 4, Matt Simkins 8, Trevor Neuman 8.

Darby picked up a couple of wins over the weekend. The Tigers defeated Victor, 72-23. They jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Darby’s Brandon Winters had 18 points to lead all scorers.

Darby 72, Victor 23

Victor: Carson Varner 8, Tristin Chavez 5, Jerod Halley 4, JD Kay 2, Canyon Parks 2, Garritt Gleason 2.

Darby: Brandon Winters 18, Dylan Parks 15, Nelson Smith 14, Cole Kayser 8, Preston Smith 6, Tyler Davis 4, Gabe Smith 3, Daniel Muir 2, Jordan Anderson 2.

Darby defeated Lincoln, 61-47. This time it was Nelson Smith who had 19 points for the Tigers. Dylan Parks added 12 and Winters had 15.

Darby 61, Lincoln 47

Lincoln – Nathan Brown 21, Bridger Kamps 2, Brodi Henderson 17, Kade Creech 1, Aziah Blotkamp 4, Noah Belcher 2.

Darby – Dylan Parks 12, Nelson Smith 19, Gabe Smith 5, Cole Kayser 5, Preston Smith 2, Brandon Winters 15, Deric Parks 1, Daniel Muir 2.

Florence defeated Troy, 58-37. The Falcons lost to Loyola, 77-39.