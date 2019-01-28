Gearing up for Stevensville Western Heritage Days

A planning meeting for Stevensville Western Heritage Days will be held on Tuesday, January 29 at 5 p.m. at the Stevensville Town Hall, 206 Buck.

The continuation of the annual event, which is in its 31st year, came into question when the Stevensville Main Street Association decided not to sponsor the event. Bob Cumming and Victoria Howell, former Main Street board members who have a lot of experience with the event, decided to form a new committee and keep this unique, family-friendly downtown festival that celebrates Stevensville’s heritage, from fading away. Cumming will chair the event and the Bitterroot Star will be the hosting organization.

Activities will take place downtown, at Historic St. Mary’s Mission, and at Fort Owen State Park. The perennially popular Ned Larson Memorial Chuckwagon Cookoff will still be the signature activity, plus the street dance, beer garden, vendor fair and more. “Sho-down,” the Bitterroot’s favorite band, has already been confirmed for the Saturday night dance!

There are lots of sponsorship opportunities so any businesses interested in participating should contact Jean (239-4354) or Liz (880-2007) or the Bitterroot Star office (777-3928).

And of course, anyone wishing to volunteer or help out in any way should plan to attend the meeting on January 29th. For more information contact Bob Cumming at 949-288-1940.