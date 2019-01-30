Floodplain Permit Application FA-18-19

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River at 94 Russell Drive, Hamilton, MT. The purpose of the project is to permit the construction of a partial realignment of an existing driveway, and permit the maintenance and repair of an existing bioengineered bank stabilization project. The project and all associated items will be built according to current floodplain standards. The project is located about 1/2 mile east of Hwy 93 at mile marker 40 in Section 36, Township 5 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. The applicant is Michael Canning. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-18-19).

